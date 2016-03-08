Juventus sporting director on why they signed Ronaldo
27 September at 23:30Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed why the club signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this past summer.
Ronaldo was signed from the Los Blancos this summer for a fee of 100 million euros and while he did take a while to score his first goal, he has now scored three goals for the bianconeri in the last two Serie A games.
Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici though, was recently talking to Sky Sport24 and he was asked about why the Old Lady went on about signing Ronaldo this past summer.
Paratici revealed that Ronaldo was signed because he is a 'champion'. He said: "The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was simple due to the fact that he is a great champion on and off the pitch.
"And for this reason it was not very difficult to make a decision, but simple thanks to his attitude, we had to do it."
Ronaldo and Juve will be testing their wits in a more stiff contest when they take on Napoli on Saturday in the Serie A.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments