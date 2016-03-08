Juventus sporting director spotted at PSG-Lyon clash
08 October at 15:00Juventus representatives continue observing potential reinforcements even 3 months before the transfer market opens, with many names on the radar for the Italian champions. Now, more rumours and dreams have awakened with a surprise presence of Fabio Paratici in France.
The Bianconeri sporting director was spotted at the Parc des Princes in Paris alongside Juventus player Blaise Matuidi during the big match of Ligue 1 between PSG and Lyon.
The presence of the director caught on camera by Canal Plus, has unleashed many market dreams. The fans immediately began dreaming of players like Rabiot or maybe Verratti, as well as perhaps some of the Lyon stars.
However, it was Kylian Mbappe who shined with four goals against the visitors. The young Frenchman, however, is a forbidden dream that is not realizable with the inflated prices of today's market. Thus, it remains to be seen what will come out of this surprise visit in France.
Go to comments