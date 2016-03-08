Juventus squad to face Lazio this Saturday
24 August at 20:45Coach Massimilano Allegri has picked his squad that will play the first game of the season at Juventus stadium this Saturday against Lazio.
Last season Lazio were the team that broke Juve's home unbeaten record when Ciro Immobile bagged the winner.
Now the Bianconeri are hoping to write a different scenario and give Cristiano Ronaldo a decent debut on their home stadium.
Here is the squad that will face the Biancocelesti: 1 Szczesny, 3 Chiellini, 4 Benatia, 5 Pjanic, 6 Khedira, 7 Ronaldo, 10 Dybala, 11 Douglas Costa, 12 Alex Sandro, 14 Matuidi, 15 Barzagli, 16 Cuadrado, 17 Mandzukic, 19 Bonucci, 20 Cancelo, 21 Pinsoglio, 22 Perin, 23 Emre Can, 24 Rugani, 30 Bentancur, 33 Bernardeschi.
