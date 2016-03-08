Official: Juventus squad to face Valencia
18 September at 15:40Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Champions League debut for Juventus tomorrow against one of his favorite La Liga opponents in the past, Valencia.
Coach Massimilano Allegri has picked his squad to the Spaniards this Wednesday.
All the squad is ready except for Mattia De Scgilio who is injured for two weeks.
Our boys bound for Valencia #UCL #VCFJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/3vfX7NUgD5— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 18 settembre 2018
