Juventus squad to take short break following win against Napoli

The Juventus squad are set to take a break from training commitments following a strong opening to this season’s campaign. The Bianconeri barely dispatched of a hungry Napoli side in a thrilling 4-3-win last night in Turin and so deservedly will be receiving a short break, in conjunction with the International break next week.The domestic giants will have the start of the week free, until the resumption of regular training activities begins on Wednesday afternoon. Certain players will be unavailable as they join their national team, with the majority of the squad playing for teams currently competing to qualify for next year’s European Championships.However, those who are not joining their national teams will have the opportunity to rest and reflect upon a thrilling derby that almost saw the current champions drop points to Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, if it wasn’t for a 92nd minute own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly.Apollo Heyes