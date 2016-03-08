Juventus star avoids question on his future amidst Barcelona and Chelsea rumours
19 July at 09:45Last night, Miralem Pjanic, of Juventus and Bosnia, met with his new agent Fali Ramadini, who is also the same man who brought Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea as his attorney. They met for dinner in Milan and when questioned on his Juve future outside, he simply smiled and dodged the question.
Furthermore, Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea is in Italy today, further suggesting that a deal could be on the cards. Barcelona are also interested in the star, with Pjanic considered to have the perfect characteristics for what they want.
However, Juventus are doing everything in their power to keep hold of the midfielder, who they deem to be an important part of the club’s inner clockwork. Sarri would like him at Chelsea, but they have already signed Jorginho; and are looking to bring in Rugani and Higuain, so the signing of Pjanic could be deemed as excessive.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments