Juventus star calls Pogba: ‘Come back home bro’

07 November at 12:15

Mehdi Benatia 'calls' Paul Pogba. The Moroccan centre-back commented on a photo on Instagram of the midfielder (en route to Turin) with quite eloquent words: "Come back home, brother," a welcome that sounds almost more like an invitation.

At the press conference, the Frenchman said he had no regrets about his return to Manchester United, but he did not completely close the door to Juventus in an interview granted shortly after what he said: "I'm fine at United, I'm under contract with this team and I hope to win with this shirt, but in the future you never know what can happen," Pogba added.

