Juventus star close to loan switch; down payment for Chelsea and Napoli target
19 July at 10:30Juventus’ Croatian forward Marko Pjaca, who has been linked with potential moves to Lazio and Valencia, amongst other clubs, is very close to securing a loan switch to Fiorentina. The loan would reportedly stretch over the 18/19 season, whilst also including a €25 million option to buy.
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, this deal represents a sort-of ‘down payment’ as Juventus attempt to secure the services of Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa next season, as the club were unwilling to let him go this summer; after a fantastic season last season with the Viola.
Chiesa is a wanted man, having been targeted by Chelsea, Tottenham, Napoli, Rome and Inter Milan, amongst other clubs. However, it appears as though Juventus lead the race, and he could be joined by Nikola Milenkovic in a double swoop from the Old Lady next summer.
So, Pjaca heads to Florence, and Chiesa could return to Turin in his place a year from now.
Sam Wilson @snhw_
