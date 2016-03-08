Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years. I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/ufhgbIPswL — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) June 30, 2018

Swiss star Stephan Lichtsteiner has thanked Juventus fans on his free-transfer to Arsenal.Lichtsteiner recently posted on Twitter, thanking Juventus. He said:" Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years. I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart. #FinoAllaFine"Lichtsteiner's contract at Juventus has now expired and he will play for Arsenal next season.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)