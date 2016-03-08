New Arsenal signing salutes Juve fans
30 June at 10:35Swiss star Stephan Lichtsteiner has thanked Juventus fans on his free-transfer to Arsenal.
Lichtsteiner recently posted on Twitter, thanking Juventus. He said:" Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years. I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart. #FinoAllaFine"
Lichtsteiner's contract at Juventus has now expired and he will play for Arsenal next season.
Today is my last official day as Juventino. It was an incredible honour for me to wear this jersey day in and day out for the past 7 years. I hope you will continue your huge success story in the next years. Thank you dear juventini, you‘ll be always in my heart. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/ufhgbIPswL— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) June 30, 2018
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
