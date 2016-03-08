

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)

Barcelona target Miralem Pjanic has liked two Instagram posts that are linking him with a move to the Nou Camp.Pjanic has drawn links with a move to Barcelona this summer, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also linked with the Bosnian.And while rumors have been strife linking the midfielder with a switch to the Nou Camp, Pjanic recently liked two Instagram posts linking him with a move to Barcelona.