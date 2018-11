Medhi Benatia is unhappy with his game time in the first part of the season and speaking to La Stampa and other Italian papers after the win against Cagliari, the Morocco International said: “I struggle to play with no consistency. I was doing well last season because I was playing on a regular basis. Now it’s not the same. This is my job and I always need to work hard to be ready to play but it’s a situation I don’t like.”“I am 31 and I want to play as much as I can.I am here to give my best and that’s what I will do until I’m here. If the mister will need me in the Champions League I will be ready.”