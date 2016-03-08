Juventus star drops exit hint amid Barcelona rumours
05 November at 11:10Medhi Benatia is unhappy with his game time in the first part of the season and speaking to La Stampa and other Italian papers after the win against Cagliari, the Morocco International said: “I struggle to play with no consistency. I was doing well last season because I was playing on a regular basis. Now it’s not the same. This is my job and I always need to work hard to be ready to play but it’s a situation I don’t like.”
“I am 31 and I want to play as much as I can. Let’s see what happens in January, how many games I will play. Let’s see if Juve and Allegri need me. I am here to give my best and that’s what I will do until I’m here. If the mister will need me in the Champions League I will be ready.”
Benatia has been linked with a January move to Barcelona as the Blaugrana are looking for an experienced defender to sign in the winter transfer window.
