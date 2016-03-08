Juventus star duo deal Man Utd transfer blow
12 June at 22:20There are a lot of doubts concerning Juve's transfer window as they have their eyes on some big name players (like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mauro Icardi) but others might also leave the club (like Gonzalo Higuain). Marotta would like to keep his team as intact as possible which is why he wants to retain Miralem Pjanic. They are also working on the Alex Sandro front as well. Other than these two players, Juve are now also trying to maintain Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic within Allegri's squad since the Juve boss likes them a lot.
KHEDIRA - Many EPL and MLS clubs have been after him of late but Juve are more and more confident that he will be staying at the club, this according to IlBianconero. The arrival of Emre Can is also important as Khedira and Can could play alongside one another in the Juve midfield.
MANDZUKIC - There has been a lot of talk that Mandzukic would leave Turin this summer as José Mourinho had his eyes on him. With no concrete offers yet, Juve have since talked to Mandzukic as they would like to keep him. He is now focused on the World Cup but he will give Juve his official decision once the WC is over.
