Juventus star Dybala withdraws from Argentina squad due to personal problems

Caretaker manager of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni says Juventus star Paulo Dybala has withdrawn from Argentina two squad to personal problems.



"He had some personal problems to resolve and he had my permission. I thought it was right away. He'll miss the game against Guatemala, "will be Icardi, who will have space against Colombia," Lionel Scaloni said.



"Mauro will be called [to face Guatemala] but will not start from the beginning. My idea is to let him rest. "

