Juventus star linked to Barcelona and Chelsea proposed to PSG
22 July at 23:00According to the latest reports from French newspage portal Culture PSG, an intermediary acting on behalf of Juventus’ Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic has proposed the midfielder to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
Pjanic, who has been linked to both Chelsea and Barcelona already this summer, is reportedly part of Juventus’ plans to recoup funds spent on bringing 33-year-old Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Turin.
Representatives from Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Khelaïfi have reportedly asked Pjanic’s entourage to wait, so that they can get the rumoured deal to take Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona wrapped up first.
Rabiot, 23, has been linked very strongly with a move to Barcelona, after his time at the Ligue 1 champions appears to have come to an end. Rabiot had also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur; rivals to Pjanic-linked Chelsea. However, Chelsea’s signing of Jorginho means that a move for Pjanic could be off the cards, opening the door for the Bosnian to move to Paris.
