Juventus star Matuidi: “I hope Ronaldo’s injury is nothing serious, but we have other who can step up”

Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, spoke to Sky Sport after France’s 4-0 victory over Iceland last night: "With Ajax it will be a very important challenge. We come from a great match with Atletico that must give us the impetus for the next races of Champions. The quarter-final will be difficult.”

He went on to talk about what impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury may have on the squad “I saw Ronaldo's injury, I hope it is nothing serious. He is a strong player who makes the difference, we have others who can do it but we know what he can give us. I feel good, I have made two matches in a row with the national team and I have to recover well for the weekend."



Juventus will be back in action this weekend in Serie A when they host Empoli on Saturday. The first leg against Ajax isn’t until 10th April, which will give Juventus hope Ronaldo can recover in time.

