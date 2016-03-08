Juventus star Matuidi: “I hope Ronaldo’s injury is nothing serious, but we have other who can step up”

26 March at 14:30
Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, spoke to Sky Sport after France’s 4-0 victory over Iceland last night: "With Ajax it will be a very important challenge. We come from a great match with Atletico that must give us the impetus for the next races of Champions. The quarter-final will be difficult.”
He went on to talk about what impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury may have on the squad “I saw Ronaldo's injury, I hope it is nothing serious. He is a strong player who makes the difference, we have others who can do it but we know what he can give us. I feel good, I have made two matches in a row with the national team and I have to recover well for the weekend."

Juventus will be back in action this weekend in Serie A when they host Empoli on Saturday. The first leg against Ajax isn’t until 10th April, which will give Juventus hope Ronaldo can recover in time.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.