Juve and Inter to go head to head for Man U free agents
12 September at 22:10Juventus and Inter Milan both had big summers as they acquired many different new players. Cristiano Ronaldo was the big acquisition of the summer in the world of football but he is still looking to score his first bianconeri goal.
Even so, CR7 has been doing well as Juve are now one of the UCL favorites. According to the latest Italian reports, it seems like Beppe Marotta and Paratici have their eyes on Man United's Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian who are both on expiring contracts. As their contracts are set to expire in 2019, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) reports that Inter and Juve both have interest in Martial and Darmian. It remains to be seen what United will want to do with them but it wouldn't be shocking if Matteo Darmian soon left the club. As for Anthony Martial, his future remains in the balance. More to come on the matter.
