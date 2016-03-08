Juventus star Pjanic takes a dig at Chelsea boss Sarri, praises Man Utd legend
22 October at 10:45Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has released an interview with The Guardian to speak about his life and his career.
The Bosnia International did also speak about the Scudetto title races of the last few years in Serie A when the Old Lady was battling it out with Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli.
“I like to see teams that play well, that keep the ball on the ground. Napoli, in the last few years, where a great example. They really played well. However, a title, a cup, celebrations with your team-mates are the reward for the hard job you’ve done. It’s something that remains. When you play without winning it can become annoying. You’ve lost something, you’ve lost time.”
On Ronaldo: “He is the best player in the world now. Look at how much he’s developed. He is more concrete now. I’ve read many things that Cristiano said about Scholes and I think Ronaldo’s improvement also depends on an extraordinary example like Scholes. He’s learnt a lot by players like Scholes.”
