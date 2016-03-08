Juventus star remains Chelsea-bound, but his price-tag changes
13 July at 22:45According to what has been reported by IlBianconero, and, as previously reported by CalcioMercato.com, Chelsea remain interested in Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as the club’s head coach imminent.
Sarri was in London tonight signing all the necessary paperwork to make the deal official, after the club officially announced the departure of Antonio Conte this morning in a statement released on their official website and on social media.
Sarri is said to want to bring Rugani with him from Italy, yet now Juve will look to claim a fee of over €40 million for the young Italian defender’s signature.
Chelsea are also said to want to bring Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, yet are reported to need to offload Alvaro Morata before they can complete that deal.
Sarri’s first official signing at Chelsea will be Jorginho, with the Italian-Brazilian midfielder agreeing a deal and completing his medical today, arriving at Chelsea from Naples, like his head-coach and mentor.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments