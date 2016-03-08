Juventus star set to extend his contract with the club

Moroccon defender Mehdi Benatia is set to renew his contract with Juventus, despite not making any appearances this season.



The player's contract expires June 30, 2020 and he has requested a contract renewal with the Bianconeri.



The 31-year-old has not featured for the Old Lady this season and that is because he is not fully fit to participate in competitive matches.



Rumors speculated over the media in Morocco after the player wasn't called up but Benatia himself wrote on Instagram his whole situation to shut the rumors.



“I want to deny the information published in some media of the Moroccan press that a certificate was sent from my club. This is false, no certificate was sent simply because I am not injured,” said Benatia in an irritated voice.



“I’m fine alhamdulillah [praise God]. When a player is injured, he must come to have his injury validated by the national team doctor, but that is not my case. So, stop lying, stop inventing things because I am fed up,” he added.

