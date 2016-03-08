Juventus star Douglas Costa is set to return to first team action for the bianconeri in the club's upcoming Serie A game against Genoa.The bianconeri are currently top of the charts in the Serie A and have won all of their games so far.Costa was suspended for four games in the Serie A following the spitting incident that he was involved with Federico di Franceco during the Old Lady's game against Sassuolo last month.Costa had also sustained an ankle injury on his left foot and had not played in the UEFA Champions League as well because of that.But Costa trained for Juventus in their recent training session and is now close to being back to full fitness. Following the intense training at Continassa training center earlier today, Costa is expected to feature for Juve in their next Serie A game against Genoa.