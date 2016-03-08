Juventus star takes to twitter to celebrate new contract
29 June at 22:45In the wake of the news that both Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are signing contract extensions at Juventus, fans of the Old Lady have cause to be happy.
What this does mean, however, is that both Mehdi Benatia and Daniele Rugani’s places at the club are under threat.
To celebrate the announcement of his new contract, Barzagli took to twitter to celebrate, happy at the fact he can spend “another year” in the “beautiful story started 8 years ago.”
For more news and rumours, visit our homepage.
Felice di poter continuare ancora per un anno questa bellissima storia iniziata 8 anni fa #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/kCkxhaXBTT— Andrea Barzagli (@andreabarzagli2) June 29, 2018
Go to comments