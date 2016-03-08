Juventus star trains with bandaged hand
27 September at 22:40Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has trained with a bandaged hand, ahead of the bianconeri's upcoming Serie A clash against Napoli at the weekend.
Sky Sports state that while Bernardeschi did train this morning and is likely to play against partenopei, the Italian was seen with a bandaged hand at the Continassa Training Center in Turin.
It is expected to be a minor injury and Bernardeschi is expected to be fit to face Napoli on Saturday.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments