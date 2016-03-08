Juventus star wins prestigious award for social work
19 October at 20:30Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has officially claimed the prestigious, annual Peace and Sport award for social work.
At the annual Sport and Peace awards in the Island of Rhodes last night, World Cup winner Matuidi won the prestigious award for his work with the association 'Les Tremplins Blaise Matuidi', which helps in the reinsertion of kids from the suburbs of France.
The associated was established in 2016 by Matuidi himself and is the reason why the Frenchman has won the Champion for Sport and Peace.
