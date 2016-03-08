Juventus star yet to agree new contract
17 October at 21:55Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly yet to reach an agreement with Alex Sandro over a new contract for the Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain target.
The left-back was close to leaving the bianconeri this past summer, with United and PSG having been linked with him. While the English side did not make an offer, Paris Saint-Germain made two offers for him but Juventus had pegged back both the offers asking for more.
La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Juventus are yet to strike an agreement with Alex Sandro in an attempt to tie him down to a new deal.
The outlet states that Juventus are offering a lesser wage than what the left-back is demanding, with Alex Sandro wanting a wage of 5 million euros a season with Juve willing to offer only 3 million euros a season.
The Brazilian's current deal at Juve runs out in the summer of 2020 and the 27-year-old has already appeared in 10 games in all competitions for the bianconeri, who currently top the Serie A charts.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
