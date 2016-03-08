Juventus starlet Andrea Favilli appears to be just one step away from completing a move to take him from Juventus and Turin into the hands of Genoa. Favilli signed for Juventus just this summer, after spending a spell on loan in Turin in the 2015/16 season.Now, in line with what has been exclusively learnt by CalcioMercato.com, FC Porto, from the Portuguese Liga NOS, have in fact tried to sabotage Genoa's signing of the 21-year-old forward.However, Juventus have stayed true to their word and will be letting Favilli sign for Genoa, with a buy-back clause included in the deal. It is likely that Porto were not willing to include said clause in their deal, thus Juventus have decided that they will be letting him leave, but to join Genoa; with a return on the cards in the future.The deal is thought to have been agreed for a fee in the region of €10 million, with a contract running for five years, until the summer of 2023.



