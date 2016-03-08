It will be difficult for Nice to replace the talented Mario Balotelli, but Juventus may hold the key.

His name? Moise Kean, the recent star of the Under-19 World Cup, scoring a brace which helped Italy stage a momentary comeback against Portugal in the final.

The 20-year-old was sent on loan to Verona last season, but recent reports had the Bianconeri looking to sell the young attacker - with the caveat that he’d have a very cheap buy-back clause in case he pans out.

Yet it now appears that the Vercelli native could be headed for Nice, if the Gazzetta dello Sport have their story right.

Balotelli has been courted by Marseille all summer, and it appears that a move will be finalized in the coming days.

Kean could be the answer for the team now managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, who returned from the US (New York City FC) to take over his first French club.

Kean could be added to the likes of Wylan Cyprien, Jean-Michael Seri, Alassane Pléa and Allan Saint-Maximin to form quite a forward line.