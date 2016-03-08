Juventus starlet set to complete €10 million departure
12 July at 10:00According to what has been reported today by Sky Sport, Juventus are on the verge of selling yet another player to help balance the books after the ‘deal of the century’, which brought Cristiano Ronaldo to the Turin-based club for a fee of €105 million.
Juventus must act to offload any players that they do not realistically need in the short-term, whilst they are attempting to include buy-back clauses in a lot of their sales this summer.
The next name is Andrea Favilli, who is wanted by Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, Udinese have come knocking and Sky Sports are reporting that a deal is close.
The figure is thought to be around €10 million and he would join up with Mandragora, who also completed the switch from Juventus to Udinese.
Wolves will be disappointed to have missed out, with the young forward said to be oozing with potential.
