Here's Joachim #Löw's squad for our Nations League opener vs. France

Juventus stars Sami Khedira and Emre Can have not been called up for the Germany side that will play the UEFA Nations League openers.The Die Mannschaft play France in the UEFA Nations League opener on the 6th of September and play Netherlands from their group in October.This comes after Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages following a loss to South Korea.Juventus stars Sami Khedira and Emre Can have failed to get call-ups for the side, but Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz has been called up to the side because of his impressive showings for the Die Werkself.New Paris Saint-Germain signing Thilo Kehrer has made the cut after having made his debut for the French side recently.And Leroy Sane, who has excluded from the World Cup side, has earned himself a selection once again, with Julian Draxler also in the start after he was chosen to be Sane's replacement in Russia.Another surprising call-up is Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz and he is Germany's only out and out left-back.