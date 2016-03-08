Sei stato una guida per me sin dall’inizio e mi hai insegnato tanto, ti auguro il meglio per la tua carriera e la tua vita. Grazie e in bocca al lupo @ClaMarchisio8 ! pic.twitter.com/dXlEcdQu4C — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 17, 2018

Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi have paid tribute to the outgoing Claudio Marchisio in their respective social media posts.Marchisio has now left the bianconeri after he mutually terminated his Juve contract yesterday after 25 years of association with the Turin-based side.Matuidi posted a tribute message for Matuidi on Twitter. He said: ";Goodbye my friend, you will remain the symbol of this state and the conqueror of our club."Dybala posted a message of his own on Twitter. The Argentine's message said: "You have been a guide for me from the beginning and you have taught me so much, I wish you the best for your career and your life. Thank you and good luck."