Juventus, Stefano Sturaro reveals what he learnt at Juve

Sturaro Juve
01 February at 21:00
Juventus officially confirmed the departure of Stefano Sturaro on loan to Genoa, with an obligation for the rossoblu to complete the purchase on a permanent basis. Speaking at his official presentation with Genoa, Sturaro reflected on his time at Juve, as well as talking on his future:

"Juventus gave me so much, it is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is a proven company that works perfectly in every sector and I have learned what it means to win and sacrifice for a goal.

"Genoa? I'm really happy, excited ... For me you know that the Genoa shirt weighs twice as much as my teammates, being a football fan who grew up here, I'm getting back into shape and I'm training with the group. I will definitely go home on Sunday to be with my team mates."

