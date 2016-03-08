Juventus, Stefano Sturaro reveals what he learnt at Juve

Juventus officially confirmed the departure of Stefano Sturaro on loan to Genoa, with an obligation for the rossoblu to complete the purchase on a permanent basis. Speaking at his official presentation with Genoa, Sturaro reflected on his time at Juve, as well as talking on his future:"Juventus gave me so much, it is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is a proven company that works perfectly in every sector and I have learned what it means to win and sacrifice for a goal."Genoa? I'm really happy, excited ... For me you know that the Genoa shirt weighs twice as much as my teammates, being a football fan who grew up here, I'm getting back into shape and I'm training with the group. I will definitely go home on Sunday to be with my team mates."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.