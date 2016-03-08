Juventus steps away from completing deal for Genoa starlet

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus have all-but completed a deal for Genoa defender Cristian Romero. Romero has been in great form this season and the young Argentine has been linked with both Juventus and Inter Milan in recent weeks.However, Juventus pushed for the Genoa man and now appear to be on the verge of completing a deal for the talented young defender. Romero joins Piatek in Genoa's growing list of departures, as concerns grow for whether or not the Rossoblu will be able to escape the drop given their weakened state.

