Juventus steps away from completing deal for Genoa starlet

22 January at 10:40
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus have all-but completed a deal for Genoa defender Cristian Romero. Romero has been in great form this season and the young Argentine has been linked with both Juventus and Inter Milan in recent weeks.

However, Juventus pushed for the Genoa man and now appear to be on the verge of completing a deal for the talented young defender. Romero joins Piatek in Genoa's growing list of departures, as concerns grow for whether or not the Rossoblu will be able to escape the drop given their weakened state.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.