Juventus still after Chelsea target but Napoli have the advantage; the situation
22 August at 13:00Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has been one of the most sought-after players in Serie A recently, attracting interest from a number of top Italian clubs – Napoli, Roma and Juventus all keen, and also interest from abroad with the likes of Chelsea from the Premier League after his signature.
There were reports that the loan move of Marko Pjaca to Fiorentina gave Juventus a first option to buy Chiesa from the Viola. However, CalcioMercato can reveal that in fact Napoli hold the advantage – with a personal pact between Diego Della Valle and Aurelio De Laurentiis to notify Napoli when Chiesa is considered ‘transferable’.
This will certainly not discourage Juventus, who are still extremely interested in signing Chiesa – despite Fiorentina’s high valuation of the player at around €65 million. The loan move of Pjaca and the signing of Bernardeschi has soothed the relationship between Juve and Fiorentina, meaning that signing Chiesa could be a possibility.
