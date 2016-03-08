Juventus still dream of signing Cristiano Ronaldo's former Madrid teammate
24 April at 09:15According to what has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are still interested in signing Real Madrid's Brazilian full-back, Marcelo. Marcelo was linked with a move to Juventus last summer but the deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ended up occupying much of the club's financial capabilities and the dream of Marcelo was put off, for the meantime.
However, with the summer transfer window once again quickly approaching, there is still a chance that he could move from Madrid to Turin and follow in the footsteps of his friend and former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus are prepared to let Alex Sandro leave the club and this would be the likely exchange, Sandro out and Marcelo in. Juventus are satisfied with the progress of Joao Cancelo and Mattia de Sciglio and therefore Marcelo would form a new third option for the club's left-backs.
If Juventus fail to sign Marcelo, however, they will turn their attention to Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian and Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo.
