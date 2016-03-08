Juventus still eyeing Real Madrid midfield pair Kroos and Isco

Despite Tuttosport admitting that Paul Pogba is Juventus’ primary target to revitalise their midfield, they claim that the moves for two Real Madrid midfielders have not gone completely cold.

The Juventus midfield has been much talked of in the wake of the Champions League defeat to Ajax, with the lack of a truly world class player in the middle of the park cited as one of the main reasons for their failure in the competition this season, and it seems it is belief shared by the Juventus hierarchy too.

Should the club fail to bring Pogba back to the Old Lady next season, they may reignite their interest in Madrid midfield duo Toni Kroos and Isco. Both players will have their futures evaluated by Zidane and Real, in the summer, and if they decide that they are expendable, a hypothesis which is deemed to be more likely for Kroos than Isco, then Juventus are expected to come back in for them.