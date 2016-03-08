Juventus still interested in Roma midfielder Cristante: the details
08 April at 18:00Juventus are interested in Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante but the Giallorossi aren’t interested in losing the player, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have long been interested in the 25-year-old Italian midfielder, almost signing the player from Atalanta in 2018, before the Roman club secured his signature. The club appreciate his many qualities and believe he could be the perfect replacement for German midfielder Sami Khedira.
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca would prefer to keep Cristante, the report continues. The player himself is happy in the Italian capital but Juventus have created a plan. They are thinking about possibly offering Rolando Mandragora, who would return from his loan spell with Udinese, to Roma in exchange for Cristante.
Cristante has made 21 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1546 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal and provided two assists.
Apollo Heyes
