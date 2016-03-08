Juventus still keen on Real Madrid duo Isco and Marcelo

Juventus have not given up their interest in two Real Madrid players, despite their positions in the Spanish side looking far more secure under new Manager Zinedine Zidane, than they had previously under Solari.

As Tuttosport writes, Isco and Marcelo are still on the shortlist of the Bianconeri. But they point out that as Isco seems to be a favourite of Zidane, which he definitely appeared to be during the Frenchman’s previous reign in the Spanish capital, it may be difficult for them to secure a deal for him, but they have not given up hope of it. Marcelo meanwhile, one of Ronaldo’s closest allies at Madrid, may be more open to a move so that he can team up with his old friend again in Turin, and Juventus still believe they have a good chance of getting that deal over the line.



Both players found themselves seemingly discarded by Santiago Solari during his ill-fated time at the Bernabeu, but in his only match in charge Zidane immediately re-instated both to the starting line-up, and appears to have re-integrated both players into the team.