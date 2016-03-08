Juventus still thinking of Roma starlet Zaniolo: the details
20 December at 17:00Juventus are still thinking of signing Roma starlet Nicolò Zaniolo, with the club debating whether to make another attempt to bring him to Turin next summer, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri’s sporting director Fabio Paratici is incredibly keen on the 20-year-old Italian, who is contracted to Roma until 2024. Juventus tried to sign Zaniolo last summer to no avail, but they may look to make a larger offer next summer.
So far this season Zaniolo has scored five goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances across all completions for the Giallorossi, missing only one game all season due to a yellow card suspension. His performances earn him regular praise from fans and pundits, due to his hard work and exciting flair on the ball. Considering his importance to the Roman club, the Bianconeri will have to make a super offer to convince the club to give him up.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments