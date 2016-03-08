Juventus still want Real Madrid's Isco

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly still on the chase for Real Madrid star Isco, who was linked with Juve over the last few months.



Isco has fallen out of favor at the Los Blancos last season and rumors had stated that he would be leaving the club soon. This season, the 27-year-old has played in only two La Liga games, starting only once.



Reports from Spain state that Juve still want Isco, but Real's asking price could put them off. The Spanish giants want around 75 million euros for the Spaniard's sale as Fabio Paratici still has a lot of admiration for the former Malaga man.