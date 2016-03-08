Juventus stock continues to fall despite de Ligt announcement

18 July at 21:15
​The arrival of Matthijs de Ligt hasn't exactly excited investors on the stock market. In fact, Juve's stock continues to fall, a decline which has gone on for a few days now.
 
As reported by Calcio e Finanza, the stock ended at -1.48% today, despite the recent signing of the Dutch defender. Perhaps not what the Bianconeri had hoped for, though it decreased massively once Ronaldo was announced last summer as well.
 

