Juventus submit new offer for Barcelona-owned left-back

Having monitored the player for quite some time now, attempting to sign him already in the summer, Juventus have submitted a new offer for the Barcelona-owned left-back Juan Miranda. At Schalke 04, the defender hasn't had much playing time this season.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are once again back in the game. According to the Spanish outlet Sport, as cited by Calciomercato.com , Juventus are offering to take him on loan with an option to buy. Furthermore, they are willing to a buy-back clause in favour of Barcelona.