Juventus suffer blow in signing Barca target, mother says Chelsea in negotiations
03 July at 17:20CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin has been on the radar of the big European clubs following his stellar performance for Russia in the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
From the English Premier League, Chelsea are credited with interest for Aleksandr Golovin. In the Serie A, Italian champions Juventus are linked, while the Spanish league champions are also linked with Aleksandr Golovin.
The Catalan club and the Turin club have suffered a blow to signing Aleksandr Golovin in the summer transfer window. That is because the CSKA Moscow midfielder has been confirmed to be in talks with Chelsea.
"It is true the clubs are talking, but we do not know the details yet. The transfer will only be discussed when [the World Cup] is finished here" the player's mother told British paper Metro.
