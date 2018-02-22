Today's edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reveals the summer transfer budget of Juventus. According to the Italian paper the Old Lady will invest a fee in the region of € 230 million to strenghten their squad.



The bianconeri will be, once again, the favourites to win the Serie A although Napoli's Ancelotti appointment suggests the race to win the title will be as tight as this season.







Juventus are close to announcing the signing of Emre Can and according to Il Corriere dello Sport the likes of Kovacic, Gimenez, Perin, Darmian and Morata are also likely to move to the Allianz Stadium.



