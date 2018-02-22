Juventus' summer transfer strategies revealed after meeting with Allegri

Juventus chiefs and Massimiliano Allegri had a meeting in Turin this morning. The Italian tactician has not signed a new contract but the two parties have agreed on the club’s summer transfer strategies.



According to Sky Sport, the Italian tactician demanded the signing of 7-8 new players in the summer. The likes of Gigi Buffon, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah will leave and other top players like Khedira and Mandzukic are not sure about their stay in Turin too. Allegri needs an – almost – brand new team and the club agreed that this is exactly what Juve need to chase the 8th successive Serie A title.

