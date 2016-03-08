Juventus, surprise offer for Emre Can coming from Germany
22 January at 11:00Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are preparing an unexpected offer for unhappy Juventus midfielder Emre Can, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sportitalia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the German side have had no contact with the Turin based club regarding the 26-year-old German midfielder but are still working hard to submit an offer for the former Liverpool midfielder before the end of the month. The Bianconeri have been looking to sell Can because of a bloated midfield and lack of use for the player.
Can, who is contracted to Juventus until 2022, has made eight appearances across all competitions for a total of 279 minutes so far this season. He has been happy in Turin since coach Maurizio Sarri left him out of the club’s registered Champions League player list, despite promises from the Italian that he would feature in the competition. He has failed to play a full 90 minutes all season.
Apollo Heyes
