Juventus, Szczesny: ‘Allegri right to focus on concentration; Lazio a strong team’
25 August at 17:55Juventus are set to take on Lazio in what promises to be an excellent game. Juventus were lucky to come away 3-2 winners away at Chievo Verona last weekend, with Lazio equally unfortunate to slip to a 2-1 defeat to Napoli in the Stadio Olimpico.
Speaking ahead of the match, Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny spoke to Sky Sport:
“Allegri is right to focus on concentration? We know we have quality, but to win we want to be enthusiastic and be 100%. Verona showed it to us. We play against a very strong team today, one who lost the first match, it's even more important for them. We will play our best game and take the three points."
