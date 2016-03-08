Juventus, Szczesny: 'We are Juventus, we can't concede 2 or 3 goals a game'
01 November at 12:40Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny spoke to Italian media outlet DAZN via Calciomercato.com today, ahead of the Turin derby tomorrow.
“In the coming months we must become even more orderly. We're not very solid yet, we give away 2-3 goals per game and if you're Juventus it’s not good enough. On a defensive level I don't think we're struggling, on the contrary, we're quite in control of the games, but there are a couple of moments that make the difference. We have to eliminate those too. We need more strength in front of the goal, we don't give much concrete form to what we create.”
The 29-year-old Polish shot stopper then revealed a curious fact about himself.
"I've been doing meditation for 3-4 years, since I was in Rome, helping me to improve mentally and then I always train as if I was playing a real game. In addition, the next day I look at every contact I had with the ball, whether it's with my feet or my hands. That's the only way I can improve.”
The former Roma and Arsenal goalkeeper was the successor to long-time club servant Gianluigi Buffon, who is now the backup for Szczesny. Contracted to Juventus until 2021, he has made nine appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season, keeping three clean sheets and conceding nine goals.
Apollo Heyes
