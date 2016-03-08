Juventus target Arsenal defender as possible back-up for Godin transfer
09 July at 22:15According to reports from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have identified Arsenal’s German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi as a back-up for if their pursuit of Diego Godin goes pear shaped.
Originally, it was thought that Juventus were after Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng. However, recent talks between Boateng and Bayern have been described as ‘promising’ and therefore Juve are considered to be out of the race.
Meanwhile, Diego Godin has been named as Juventus’ number one transfer target, with the Uruguayan considered to be a top priority.
However, the recent reports indicate that Juventus could attempt to move for Mustafi; after the success achieved through the signing of Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczęsny, who was effective forced out of North London, the Old Lady may attempt to strike lucky again.
First, the deal for Godin will be attempted – yet failure on this front will leave Juventus to turn their attention elsewhere.
