Juventus target Asensio on his way to Liverpool?



According to reports from Don Balon, Spanish International Marco Asensio be on his way out of Madrid next season.



The Spanish paper reports that contrary to what was assumed in the past, Liverpool are in pole position to capture the player that was previously linked with Juventus. The news would come as a blow to Juventus who have been linked with the player for a long time.



It would be thought that Liverpool are looking for an upgrade on injury-prone Adam Lullana, as they look to add some creativity into their midfield. Summer signing Shaqiri has featured from the bench but is often not trusted against the top sides, while Naby Keita and Brazilian Fabiano both operate slightly further back.



Recent reports in the Spanish press suggest that Zidane has made Liverpool’s Sadio Mane one of his top targets for the summer, and the inclusion of Asensio in the deal could soften the blow for the Merseyside club.

