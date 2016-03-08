Juventus target could leave Chelsea, admits father-agent
19 October at 21:30Juventus target Andreas Christensen could leave Chelsea, if he isn't played regularly, the player's father-agent has confirmed.
The Danish defender was part of the Denmark squad that went into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and was an important part of Antonio Conte's Chelsea as well. So far this season though, Christensen has failed to make single Premier League appearances for the Blues, having appeared twice in the Europa League and once in the League Cup.
Christensen's father agent was recently talking to TV3Sport and he was asked about his son and client's future. He revealed that the defender could leave Chelsea if he doesn't get enough game time.
Christensen's father said: “He is 22, and he has played three seasons. He has played 80 matches in the Bundesliga and over 40 matches for Chelsea.
So we cannot just say that now we save Andreas away for a whole season on the bench.If he is to continue his development, we have to say he has to play. Of course, we have to look at the situation.”
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
