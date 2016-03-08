Juventus target De Ligt dominates Real Madrid in Bernebau

Matthjis De Ligt dominated Real Madrid last night in Ajax’s resounding victory over the European Champions. Under the watchful eye of Juventus scouts, he once again showed how ready he is to make the next step up, and confirmed that he is worth his hefty price tag. The race to sign the young centre back will be even more intense after this performance in such an esteemed shop window.

Juventus are without doubt serious contenders for the Dutchman, they have already had extensive contact with Mino Raiola, and now they just have to agree terms with Ajax. However performances like last night also provide a problem for Juventus, with every big performance De Ligt gives, his price tag will invariably get larger.